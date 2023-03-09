Stylish Government Street shop Mid City Mercantile to close in April

Mid City Mercantile on Government Street in Baton Rouge will permanently close April 1, the business announced on social media.

The shop opened to the public in 2021, selling home decor, gifts and vintage clothing, featuring local artists, jewelry and accessory designers, while also hosting independent stylists for salon appointments. Owner Kimberly Abel told 225 Daily that the idea for the store came about when her son, Ian, graduated from cosmetology school.

“We just brainstormed and came up with this unique place,” she said.

Abel could not be reached in time for Daily Report‘s deadline. The store is holding a 25%-off clearance sale.

