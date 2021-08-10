Inside Mid City Mercantile, a new shop and salon for art, interiors and beauty appointments

With Abel’s son as her business partner, her daughter working as a seasonal employee when she’s not in school, and some of the nail and hair stylists employed as long-time friends of Abel’s, she says it’s a true family-and-friends operation.

“It’s just fun,” she says. “We love to be here, and we love coming to work. We’ll even come to the store in our pajamas.”

Abel and her son look for merchandise everywhere they go. They also frequent Mid City Makers Market to connect with artists, and the work of several local artists, jewelry and accessory designers is represented on the shelves. Some artists represented in the store include BigBrownBat Ceramics and GLO Designs.

“We travel a lot, so we’ll pick up stuff on the road,” Abel says. “We’re pretty creative.”

Abel says the art and objects for sale—as well as the decor—reflect her personal taste. A Christmas tree in the back, for instance, mimics the one that remains up in her house all year long.

“It’s probably been up for the past six years,” Abel says. “I just think it’s pretty, and I like the lights.”

Instead of holiday-themed ornaments, this tree bears ornaments depicting musicians or “funny, funky” things, she says.

Mid City Mercantile is at 3622 Government St. The store’s hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE