Out with the new, in with the old: Where to find vintage fashion in Baton Rouge

Silibi

At this private showroom, you can have your own personal shopping experience. Shoppers are served Champagne in vintage, ornate flutes while browsing the selection of luxury brands and unique wears from yesteryear. From velour Juicy Couture tracksuits to tweed Chanel sets, Silibi is stocked with prime pieces of the past. All styles are curated and restored by the shop’s founder and owner Emily Underhill. Go to the shop’s Instagram to make a private shopping appointment and to see when the next pop-up shopping experience will be. Silibi’s showroom is at 7809 Jefferson Highway.

Time Warp Vintage Boutique

Time Warp has been a vintage shopping staple in Baton Rouge for over two decades. When you walk in, you’ll be met with upbeat music and helpful staff. Each rack is labeled by decade so you can find exactly what you’re looking for. From 1970s sunglasses to 1950s trousers, you can find pieces from any year at Time Warp. Check out the store’s Instagram to see how the employees style the clothing from the store. Time Warp is at 3001 Government St.

The Vintage-Violet

Located a parking lot away from Time Warp, this store opened in November 2021. Here, you’ll find pieces from 1950 to 2005. Owner Kelly Lee likes to purchase clothing from northern vendors to ensure that each piece is in good condition and hasn’t been subjected to Louisiana humidity. Find a band tee from the 1990s and a prom dress from the 1980s all in one trip. With racks and racks of old clothing and a vintage living room scene set up in the middle of the store, you’ll feel like you stepped back in time as soon as you open the door. The Vintage-Violet is at 449 Heartstone Drive.

The Pink Elephant Antique Mall

With 25 vendors and 7,000 square feet, you’ll find something you like at The Pink Elephant Antique Mall. Stepping inside of this massive shop will make you feel like you’re digging through your grandparent’s attic. You’ll find everything from old vinyl records to unopened, vintage toys. If you’re still on the hunt for clothes instead of decor and knick-knacks, there are vintage clothing vendors here, too. Find old fur coats and bold pattern dresses along with vintage jewelry to accessorize your old-school outfit. The Pink Elephant Antique Mall is at 2648 Government St.

