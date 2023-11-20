A toast to 225’s SWIG

You’re invited to indulge in fun and libations throughout the month of November with 225 and our SWIG partners. SWIG is the ultimate guide to happy hour vibes, signature cocktails, and holiday specials in the Greater Baton Rouge area. Start your happy hour with our proud SWIG sponsor, Zea’s Rotisserie & Bar at their new location. Check out specialty cocktails from our partners Elsie’s Plate & Pie, Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, Superior Grill, Ruffino’s, Mami’s Mexican Restaurant, Pizza Art Wine, Burgersmith, Soji Modern Asian, The Library Wine & Provisions, Gov’t Taco, Proverbial Wine Bistro, and The Watermark. Explore their seasonal cocktails and delectable bar bites while you keep an eye on 225 Magazine’s Instagram @225batonrouge. We will reveal the recipes of these signature cocktails on IG so you can savor the taste long after November fades away. Join 225 to make a toast and celebrate SWIG this holiday season with family and friends.