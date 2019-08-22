It’s hard to imagine how a defense losing the likes of Devin White and Greedy Williams can somehow improve.

But when you dig a little deeper into LSU’s defensive depth chart, you’ll find a lineup littered with talent that leaves Tigers’ defensive coordinator Dave Aranda licking his chops.

In this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser break down every level of the 2019 defense and tell you why LSU might actually be even better than it was a year ago. The duo also goes through and makes predictions on the team’s leaders in tackles, sacks and interceptions. While you’re at it, check out the podcast’s recent interview with LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr., who is ready to help fill the massive shoes left by White.

You can also check out Clements’ recent feature in 225 on the Tigers’ dynamic defense, and a look at who some of the top names are to keep LSU’s DBU title rolling.

If you missed last week’s episode, the podcast team also broke down the offense position-by-position, giving more statistical predictions on that side of the ball.

