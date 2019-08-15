We hear it every season: “This year will be different.”

“The offense is finally going to open it up.”

“They’re going to pass to the tight end.”

It’s no wonder LSU fans are numb to those sentiments like the villagers in The Boy Who Cried Wolf.

But the more you delve into the structure of the 2019 LSU offense, the more reason there is to actually believe this year can really be different.

On this week’s episodes of the Tiger Pride Podcast, Mark Clements rejoins with co-host Jerit Roser to explain why you can put your fears aside and actually put faith in the Tiger offense. The duo looks at the big picture and a position-by-position breakdown of every spot on the LSU offense. They also make their season predictions for the offense, giving their thoughts on who the team’s statistical leaders will be.

Check it all out below, as well as a sit-down with former five-star wide receiver Terrace Marshall, who is setting his sights on a breakout sophomore season.

As always, don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for a full season of news, interviews and analysis. This season you can find the Tiger Pride Podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud and our newest home on Spotify We welcome all your interactions on 225‘s social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or follow Mark and Jerit on Twitter for any questions you may have, and they’ll answer them on air.

We’re also asking local artists to submit their songs to be featured as the podcast’s intro and outro each episode. Fill out the form found on this page for your chance to be featured on the show!

Thanks for listening!



