It’s finally here, y’all.

It feels like forever ago that we watched LSU take down Clemson in New Orleans to complete its magical, record-breaking 15-0 run to the national championship.

Since then, it hasn’t been easy. It hasn’t been fun. And it certainly hasn’t been a certainty. But football is finally back in Baton Rouge.

Now, we won’t have football to the full effect—there can’t be any tailgating, the band can’t march down Victory Hill and Tiger Stadium will hold just 25,000 fans. But hey, at this point, we’ll definitely take it.

LSU will take on Mississippi State in the season-opener of its 10-game, SEC-only schedule on Saturday afternoon. It’ll be a new-look LSU, with plenty of turnover both on offense and defense, but there is still good reason to believe the Tigers are in for another special season.

And it all starts with the Bulldogs on Saturday. In this episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser run through the latest LSU headlines before breaking down the matchup with Mississippi State.

We dissect where the Tigers may claim an advantage, and where the Bulldogs might have their successes. How do you think LSU will do in the season opener?

Check out the full podcast below or on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. We welcome all your interactions on 225‘s social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or follow Mark and Jerit on Twitter for any questions you might have.