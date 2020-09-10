No, it won’t be easy to replicate what LSU did offensively last season.

Numerically it may may never be done again in our lifetime, but philosophically, the offense can still run similarly to what the defending national champions put together.

The style of play hasn’t changed, the playbook hasn’t changed (drastically) and the goals for the offense haven’t changed. But the players have. And even with the loss of stars like Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, LSU still has plenty of talented, albeit unproven, fire power in the arsenal ready to roll this fall.

Things will now turn over to the hands of Myles Brennan, Terrace Marshall, Arik Gilbert and a stable of running backs to try and repeat the production of the 2019 Tigers. There are plenty of reasons to be hesitant about this new crew, but there’s equally as much optimism for what these young talents can bring to the table.

On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser walk through the new-look LSU offense position-by-position, give their outlook on how each spot with shape up and jot down their statistical predictions for each group.

How do you think the Tiger offense will look in 2020?

Check out the full podcast below or on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube.