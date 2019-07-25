It’s officially football season, y’all!

OK, well, almost. But it’s certainly close enough to start building excitement for LSU’s 2019 campaign.

After a stellar season last year that culminated in a 40-32 win over Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl and resulted in a top 10 finish for the Tigers, expectations are even higher for this fall.

LSU brings back a ton of its key playmakers from a year ago, none bigger than quarterback Joe Burrow and unanimous All-American safety Grant Delpit. So that’s exactly where we decided to start this season’s Tiger Pride Podcast.

And that brings us to our next piece of exciting news: We’re publishing new editions of the podcast twice a week all season long! Along with our usual Thursday edition of the Tiger Pride Podcast when co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser recap last week’s matchup and preview the upcoming game, we’re bringing you a second episode with exclusive interviews on Tuesdays. The Tuesday edition will cover everything from the players to other personnel who help make LSU football run.

Another new feature on the podcast this year is more of YOU, the listener. We want to hear from you. Not only your questions, concerns and comments, but we want your music. We’re asking local artists to submit their songs to be featured as the podcast’s intro and outro each episode. Fill out the form found on this page for your chance to be featured on the show!

And as always, don’t forget to subscribe for all the latest interviews, updates and analysis. This season you can find the Tiger Pride Podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud and our newest home on Spotify! We welcome all your interactions on 225‘s social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as Mark’s Twitter account for any questions you may have.

We hope you enjoy our kickoff to Season 3 of the show with our first two episodes below. We look forward to sharing even more exclusive content with you shortly. Thanks for listening!