Where to sing karaoke almost any night of the week in Baton Rouge

Want to unleash our inner superstar? Karaoke could very well be the way to go.

Almost every night of the week, Baton Rouge bars and entertainment spots offer karaoke nights where patrons can sing their hearts out. From popular music venues like Chelsea’s Live to neighborhood bars likes Backstreet Lounge, here’s a few places where karaoke enthusiasts can take the stage around town.

Did we miss your favorite karaoke spot? Tell us at [email protected].

Mother’s Lounge

143 Third St.

Every Sunday night from 8 p.m. to midnight, Mother’s Lounge, a new ’80s-inspired queer bar and lounge downtown, comes alive with the vibrant sounds of karaoke. The stage at Mother’s Lounge is a welcoming platform for performers of all backgrounds and identities to showcase their talents and cap off the weekend with friends. With its inclusive atmosphere, craft cocktails and diverse crowd, karaoke nights at Mother’s Lounge are a must-visit experience for anyone looking to celebrate and express themselves through song. mothersloungebr.com

The Station Sports Bar and Grill

4608 Bennington Ave.

This spirited sports bar hosts karaoke on both Tuesday and Friday nights. The Station Sports Bar and Grill provides a laid-back setting to showcase your vocal talents while enjoying great bar food food and some of the more than 100 beers on offer. Find it on Instagram

Chelsea’s Live

1010 Nicholson Drive

Every Wednesday, Baton Rougeans head to Shut Up and Sing Karaoke at Chelsea’s Live for an unforgettable night. Hosted by Mookie Darden, this event offers a welcoming atmosphere, a diverse selection of songs to choose from and drink specials. Entry is free from 8-9 p.m., and increases to $5 afterwards. chelseaslive.com

Silly Rabbit Comedy Club

9945 Airline Highway, Suite C

Baton Rouge’s first Black-owned comedy venue, opened last year by entrepreneur and retired comedian Shedrick “Seddy Sed” Marshall, switches things up on Wednesday nights for Drunk Karaoke Night. In addition to the music, these fun-filled nights feature margarita and spirit specials. Tickets start at $5 and increase at the door. Find more info on Instagram

Daiquiri Cafe

2742 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

For those who prefer a pre-weekend karaoke fix, the Daiquiri Cafe on Sherwood Forest Boulevard delivers just that. This vibrant establishment offers a diverse menu of daiquiris and spirits, with a karaoke experience every Thursday that’s sure to leave you entertained. Gather your friends and make your way to Daiquiri Cafe for a night of singing and sipping on frozen drinks, starting at 8 p.m. Find it on Instagram

Backstreet Lounge

845 Madeline Court

If you’re looking for a Friday night filled with fantastic music and fun, Backstreet Lounge is the place to be. On Fridays, this intimate venue off Florida Boulevard hosts a karaoke night that draws in a lively crowd. With an extensive drink menu and a friendly ambiance, Backstreet Lounge is an excellent spot to unwind after a long week and showcase your vocals. Find it on Facebook