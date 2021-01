He knows the comparisons are coming. It’s inevitable with the illustrious name written across his back.

But ever since the start of his basketball career, Shareef O’Neal has been working to create a legacy of his own beyond simply being “Shaq’s son.”

As a four-star power forward prospect, O’Neal committed to UCLA out of high school. He played in 13 of 31 games as a redshirt freshman. He felt it wasn’t quite the right fit for him in Los Angeles and ultimately decided to make the move to LSU.