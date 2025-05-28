Post-graduation guide: Tips on moving, maintaining friendships and more during the major life transition

The month of May brings to a close one of Baton Rouge’s most robust seasons, and we’re not talking about crawfish or Mother’s Day. No, we mean graduation, when LSU, Southern University, Baton Rouge Community College and countless regional high schools turn out jubilant graduates taking part in one of life’s most memorable milestones.

Spot the frenzy across gift shops, bakeries, restaurants and local landmarks, where capped-and-gowned students pose proudly for pix.

But what comes after the tassels shift to the left? Sure, there’s the pursuit of college or a job. But before all that seriousness begins, a transition period demands some attention. Here’s how to own it like a boss.

Embrace handwritten thank-you notes

Texting may rule the day, but the charm of a handwritten card never fades. And when someone has taken the time to buy you a gift, it’s the least you can do, says The Emily Post Institute, a handy resource for all things manners. Check out its complete guide to writing thank-you notes for tips. And before you get started, level up with stylish personalized stationery from local retailers like The Keeping Room and Paper ‘N Things.

Forget the curb: Sell or donate cast-offs

Leaving home for the first time or moving to a new apartment can yield a healthy give-away pile. But don’t just toss out furniture, clothes and knickknacks. Earn a few bucks by selling them on Facebook Marketplace or Nextdoor. Or, donate them to Capital Area thrift stores like Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana, The Purple Cow and The Salvation Army‘s Baton Rouge Family Store. Nonprofits like these make it easy to drive up and drop off, and in some cases, they’ll pick up. Grab a receipt if you plan to itemize these donations on your next tax return.

Find your dream design

Whether you’re heading off to college, moving to a new city or embarking on an in-town move, ‘tis the season to dial up your inner designer. For the college bound, Southern dorm rooms are among the nation’s most enthusiastically decorated, and there are resources across Baton Rouge to ensure you’re stylishly coordinated. If edgy individuality is more your speed, pick up unique items at spots like The Pink Elephant Antiques and Aladdin’s Lamp Antiques. College graduates eager to ditch posters for real art can read our beginner’s guide to collecting art for advice on finding the perfect affordable piece. Those navigating on-campus life at LSU can check out 225‘s guide to move-in day.

Volunteer for a local charity

All that studying that dominated your life is over for now. Fill the extra time with something good for both the soul and the community, like a volunteer shift at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Companion Animal Alliance or any of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Baton Rouge’s various programs. Serving others can give you a sense of purpose, introduce you to new groups of people and distract you from jitters about the future.

Make new friends, and keep the old

The post-grad season comes with all sorts of transitions, not least of which is the shifting sands of friendships. The peers you’ve been around for years are in the midst of embarking on their own journeys, so commit to spending time together before everyone scatters. On the flip side, embrace the challenge of making new friends as you ease into your new life. If you’re off to college, seek out small groups to make a new setting less overwhelming. That might mean Greek life, clubs, intramural sports, student government or other activities. And, if you’re leaving college and headed for the job market, consider joining a young professionals organization like Forum 225. And check out the recommendations given by this year’s class of Twenty in their 20s honorees when 225 asked for advice on making friends.

Keep a summer bucket list

Many graduates enjoy a summer buffer before they begin whatever’s next, and these few precious months are the ideal time to tackle a bucket list. No matter where you’re headed this fall, take the opportunity to enjoy a few of the activities you’ve been meaning to try. 225’s April 2025 cover story, 225 things to do in the Capital Region in 2025, is a great starting point, with suggestions across dining, shopping, recreation, arts and culture and more. Make reservations at a new restaurant. Drop a fishing line at a BREC park. Book a session at a crafting gallery. Try your hand at ax throwing. Celebrate the post-grad season by seeing how many items on our list you can check off.