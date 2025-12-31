November and December 2025’s new openings and spots to watch in the Capital Region: The Modern Munchkin Co., Homakase and more

It’s the final countdown. In a few hours, we’ll ring in a new year that’s sure to bring more openings across the Capital Region. But first, let’s take a moment to look back on all the spots that crossed the finish line with debuts in November and December.

From toy shops and doggie stores to sushi restaurants and Indian food spots, here are all the fresh places that you may have missed during the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Start the new year by trying out these new businesses in the 225.

Did we miss a recent opening? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. We’ll continue to update the list with openings from November and December if we find ones that slipped under our radar.

5466 Government St.

Play all day inside this toy shop’s new, bigger space in Mid City. In November, The Modern Munchkin Co. moved from Electric Depot to the building formerly occupied by Victoria’s Toy Station. The playfully painted shop provides owner Whitney Tiemann with almost triple the amount of space compared to her first brick-and-mortar. That means more room for all the stuffies, building blocks and other activities for all the littles.

2159 Staring Ln.

The wait is over. Legend Pot opened this month to the delight of hot pot and Korean barbecue lovers alike. More of a sushi person? This all-you-can-eat restaurant has that too.

320 Lee Dr., Ste. A

The old Rice & Roux on Lee Drive is now pumping out Indian cuisine courtesy of new concept Aroma Indian Grill. Fill up on butter chicken masala with garlic naan and wash it all down with mango lassi.

320 Lee Dr., Ste. D

Baton Rouge is bursting with fried chicken brands, but that doesn’t mean the area can’t use another. Grand opened in early November, Lee’s Chicken and Cracklins set up shop in the space that used to house Elose Market and Cakery with a crispy menu of chicken, cracklins, fried rice, potato wedges and egg rolls.

501 Main St.

The latter half of 2025 also brought the return of Main Street Market with more seating and stalls housing fast-casual dining concepts after a lengthy renovation. Patrons can now flock to the market to grab a latte, sink your teeth into some chicken tikka masala or a shrimp po-boy, and take home fresh Louisiana produce.

102 France St.

Eat, play and stay at this newly remodeled casino, which inhabits a building with a deep connection to Baton Rouge’s history. When Bally’s Corporation purchased the Belle of Baton Rouge five years ago, the company took on the task of renovating a historic property with a story as unique as its structure. The new spot boasts 800 slot machines, 242 hotel rooms, a DraftKings Sportsbook, a Dining Depot and more

4611 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Eat fresh at this new intimate sushi bar on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. What started as an at-home sushi biz now has a brick and mortar with a menu that features curated handrolls, colorful sashimi plates with authentic seafood and an array of sake.

