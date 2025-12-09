Inside downtown Baton Rouge’s newest casino

Bally’s Baton Rouge Casino and Hotel inhabits a building with a deep connection to Baton Rouge’s history.

When Bally’s Corporation purchased the Belle of Baton Rouge five years ago, the company took on the task of renovating a historic property with a story as unique as its structure.

The five-story-tall, 50,000-square-foot, glass-enclosed atrium was a railroad depot more than a century ago before it housed a marketplace, entertainment venue and casino.

“This is one of one—truly unlike anything that has been built before in the casino landscape because it’s essentially constructing a gaming floor and an entertainment complex underneath a giant greenhouse,” says Lauren Westerfield, vice president of communications for Bally’s Casino.

Bally’s Corporation invested $140 million to make the Bally’s Baton Rouge project happen. Two years after purchasing The Queen and Belle of Baton Rouge properties, construction began on the grand transformation.

Preservation was the goal at the heart of this renovation. Westerfield says that thoughtfully incorporating the historical elements of the building while modernizing it as much as possible was one of the biggest challenges.

Many little details come together to tell the story of the building’s history. Mementos from the past can be seen throughout the space, including railroad tracks used as beams in the lobby and the original Catfish Town marketplace plaque on display. Westerfield says her favorite historic elements are the legacy wheel games originally located on the Belle of Baton Rouge boat.

Aside from the one-of-a-kind architecture, what makes this place unique are the special touches that relate to Baton Rouge, including an amethyst-infused bar top that shines purple and gold.

Involving the Baton Rouge community was very important to the Bally’s team. “From the preservation we have done on these buildings, from little nuances of the menu, from having local beers on tap, sourcing local suppliers—we were very intent about placing things that locally belong,” Westerfield says.

More obvious than the vintage touches are modern changes that can be seen from the moment you step into the casino. Eight hundred slot machines are laid out across the casino, leading to a central bar in the middle of the floor. Look up to find retractable panels that open in the evening to expose the glass ceiling that encases the whole casino.

For players wanting to stay longer or out-of-towners who need a place to rest, the new Bally’s also features a hotel space with 242 rooms, plus suites, a fitness center and a VIP lounge with panoramic views of downtown.

To the side, the Dining Depot is a full-service hub containing a pizza restaurant, an oyster bar, a wine bar and a coffee shop. Because the kitchen is open and shared, guests can order from any component of the menu and dine in an open concept space. Walk through the back to get to the private dining area and speakeasy-style lounge, which houses two full-size bowling lanes.

Westerfield says she is most excited about the DraftKings Sportsbook. “Because it is a sports town and we are just 15 minutes away from the stadium, we wanted to have a place where people could have that community sense and celebrate sporting events,” she says.

The Sportsbook in the back of the casino contains a 46-foot TV, 14 betting kiosks, a 360 bar and a one-of-a-kind gigantic ticker tape. While sportsbook areas are traditionally closed off, Bally’s extends into the casino, giving an “arena experience” for those watching the big screen.

Possibly the most excited for Bally’s opening is slots manager Wendie Green. Green has been with this Baton Rouge casino since day one—she actually started her job 2 weeks before the original riverboat gaming complex opened in 1994.

“It amazes me how it took a major company to come in and reform this the way it should be,” Green says. “After years and years of no one actually tending to it, it really started to just go down. It looked like a ghost town. Now, Bally’s came in and just put life in it. I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

In her 31 years at the casino, Green has served in almost every role, including acting as the ribbon cutter at its grand reopening ceremony on Dec. 6.

“It’s been a blessing. It taught me a whole lot,” Green says. “The main thing is caring and showing your compassion to one another.”

Bally’s Baton Rouge Casino and Hotel is now open 24/7 for fun, food and games.