Local toy store The Modern Munchkin Co. settles into its new digs on Government Street

When Govenrment Street’s beloved shop Victoria’s Toy Station closed down after nearly 40 years in the magical business of children’s toys, it seemed only fitting for another toy store to take its place. That’s exactly why Whitney Tiemann decided to bring her toy and open play concept The Modern Munchkin Co. to the iconic spot.

“Victoria’s Toy Station has been such an incredible staple in so many people’s lives here in town,” Tiemann says. “Especially in this location. And so the thought of it turning into anything other than a toy store … just didn’t sit right with me.”

Roll into Mid City and you’re sure to spot The Modern Munchkin’s upgrades to the old Victoria’s Toy Station. The exterior has a fresh paint job of white, teal and pink, giving it the look of a larger-than-life doll house. Inside, customers are met with a bright pink neon sign spelling out the shop’s name and rooms filled with motorized cars racing on magnetic tracks, along with books, bath toys, stuffies and more. Other rooms will be dedicated to open play, workshops and events.

Tiemann’s store originally opened in 2024 Electric Depot, only 2.3 miles away from where its new location stands.

In April, the owners of Victoria’s Toy Station announced that they were closing up shop and selling their building. Tiemann says over 50 people forwarded the news to her. She bought the nearly 100-year-old home and got to work renovating it and preserving its natural beauty.

“You know, you start getting into old houses, and things need a little extra attention,” Tiemann says. “So we made sure to tackle it, get it done so that it would last forever, and then move back in.”

The Modern Munchkin Co.’s space in Electric Depot closed in September, and it officially debuted in its new digs on Nov. 21 during White Light Night. This location is almost triple the size of its first brick-and-mortar, Tiemann says.

“It was incredible,” Tiemann says. “This place was packed. At one point, I kind of stood still, and I was like, ‘I can’t.’”

The Modern Munckin Co. prioritizes children’s toys that use the brain, body and senses. Tiemann hopes her customers will find the toys in her store to be a better alternative than screentime. The classic yet modern toys she supplies are meant to be used for hours of play and can also be “left in the living room as playthings or decoration.”

“It’s that idea of something that looks like a piece of furniture, and it’ll last your family a lifetime,” Tiemann says. “So you can pass it on to the next sibling or to the next generation, and they’ll continue to be a classic, and they won’t really go out of style.”

The inspiration to open her shop came from her family. After graduating from LSU with a degree in marketing in 2010, Tiemann went straight into the engineering and oil industry. She always had a creative touch and found that she had lost sight of it while working in the corporate world. She helped open a startup with her dad in 2018, which quickly grew into a company of over 100 employees.

“I wasn’t doing anything creative anymore,” Tiemann says. “And I was really feeling a hole there. So I started going to market with my mom.”

Her mom, who owns Artvark, an interior design business also in Mid City, encouraged her to attend the buying markets with open eyes. It was there that Tiemann realized she wanted to bring the unique items from small businesses across the country to her home in Baton Rouge.

“I’m kind of at a point now where I need something else to fulfill me,” Tiemann says. “I got a lot going on at work, but I need something creative. So I started my brand, created the brand, did all the logo and all that stuff, and just started a small little online shop that I was running out of the house.”

That was in 2021. Four years later, she has successfully blended her work and family into a toy shop that is meant to stand the test of time. Not only through toys but with community-based events.

“I always told myself the next space is going to have a dedicated space for workshops for families,” Tiemann says.

She placed great emphasis on how so many people understand that it takes a village to raise kids. But she said the biggest obstacle is finding that village. The Modern Munchkin Co. aims to be that place.

The shop offers interactive workshops to bring people together in a fun way. One recent event was a Mahjong night, where a group of 30 young girls came to the shop to learn the trendy game.

“It ties in kind of all those things we’re about: bringing in families together, getting kids to play with the adults and bringing in communities,” Tiemann says.

Tiemann said she wouldn’t have succeeded in her creative endeavors without her supportive husband or her two toy tester children.

“Work-life balance has just kind of evolved into making sure they’re a part of what I’m doing,” Tiemann says. “And to me, that was more important for balance than keeping my work and my life so separate. It’s blended together, and I love it that way.”

Tiemann said the best way to measure success for her store is to hear from customers that the store was highly recommended by a friend. With ambitious goals, strong family values and a community as vibrant as Mid City, Tiemann hopes her store can stand the test of time.

“We love having the community come in here and tell us their stories about when they were kids or when their kids were kids,” Tiemann says. “So we hope people continue doing that and giving us the chance to kind of find our new spot in this little sweet space that has already such a great history.”

The Modern Munchkin is at 5466 Government St. It’s open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.