August 2025’s new openings and spots to watch in Baton Rouge: Bojangles, KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot and more
We can’t bid adieu to August without taking a look at all the newness this month brought to the Capital Region. Even amid the summer slog, a slew of businesses and concepts opened their doors.
From reopenings and new restaurants to dessert spots and sports shops, there’s plenty to get excited about. Check out these August openings.
Bojangles
28509 La. Highway 43, Albany
North Carolina-based Bojangles opened its first location in the Capital Region on Aug. 19 in Albany. The fried chicken fast-casual eatery’s menu features chicken sandwiches, tenders, biscuits and other sides.
KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot
7620 Andrea Drive
Dinner’s on you at KPOT, a new hot pot concept that soft-opened off Seigen Lane on Aug. 28. Play chef and cook your own all-you-can-eat dinners at tables with built-in stovetops and grills. Make plates or bowls of meats, veggies, seafood, sides and noodles, just how you like it.
Shop House Consignment & Retail
3658 Government St.
This home shop debuted new Mid City digs earlier this month. The 2,500 square-foot showroom is more than double the size of Shop House’s former location around the corner on South Acadian Thruway. With more room for customers to explore, the shop features curated arrangements of furniture, décor and accessories.
House of Deaux
Ooey gooey cinnamon rolls? Yes please. Sweet shop House of Deaux opened at the Mall of Louisiana on Aug. 25, offering massive rolls slathered in icing and toppings like caramel, cookie butter and more. Grab one to fuel up for a day of retail therapy.
Also on our radar
- New owners. New menu. Same name. Tap 65 held its reopening party this month to show off a revamped food lineup with new surprises and old faves.
- Image Studios, a new salon and studio coworking space opened in Perkins Rowe, with 27 rentable studio spaces for hair professionals, cosmetologists, estheticians and massage therapists.
- Shop sought-after collector’s items at Pro Dreams, a new memorabilia shop on Burbank Drive near LSU. Inside, find artwork, signed sports jerseys and more fan-focused pieces.
