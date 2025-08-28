First Look: Cook your own all-you-can-eat dinner at KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

Neon lights and the sound of a busy kitchen fill the building on the corner of North Mall Drive and Siegen Lane. The spot, formerly occupied by Joe’s Crab Shack, is now home to the new KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot.

Here, diners cook their own food from an all-you-can-eat menu packed with choices of vegetables, meats, seafood, broths and more. The menu is divided into two sections: Korean barbecue and hot pot. Tables in the dining room are equipped with tools, stovetops and grills, allowing patrons to play chef.

“Each table has its own kitchen,” says owner Victoria Criegan, who works with Infinity Hospitality Group, the brains behind concepts like Fiery Crab and Hikari Ramen. The group is focused on bringing new flavors and menus to the Capital Region—and KPOT is no different.

On the Korean barbecue menu, diners pick out protein and vegetables. They’ll find a grill in the center of the table, which they’ll use to cook their picks.

If you’re feeling hot pot, place an order for a broth first, which will go onto the stovetop built into the dining table. After that, send in orders for any proteins, vegetables, noodles and sides. Once it arrives at the table, drop it into the hot pot. To cook proteins, hold them in the broth while it simmers on a low, medium or high temperature to get them cooked just right. Anything dropped in the pot will take the flavor of the chosen broth.

“In Baton Rouge, they don’t have anything like this,” Criegan says.

Spice up your meal further by strolling to the sauce bar in the back, which is lit with colorful lights and has recipes for diners to build their own concoctions for dipping. On the other side of the bar, a handful of appetizers are available, like kimchi, radishes, melons and more. Desserts, such as coffee cake, are on deck, too.

Need something to wash it all down? Drinks are not scarce at KPOT. Diners can choose from a wide range of margaritas, soju, mojitos, wine, beer, mocktails and even bubble tea. Expect multiple size options, too. Get a glass of strawberry Hennessy or go for a pitcher or a tower to share with the table.

While hot pot and Korean barbecue are trending on the national food scene, Criegan says many people in the area have likely never tried this dining experience. And KPOT is amateur-friendly. Wait staff are ready to help inexperienced diners, and there are guides at every table to ensure food is cooked to perfection.

Since it is all-you-can-eat, Criegan recommends that people try multiple proteins and vegetables with their meals. Her personal favorite is the spicy pork belly on the Korean barbecue menu, with eggplant on the side. But she says the beauty of the experience is trying something new.

The neon blues, dark wood and light marbles create an elevated but exciting feel in the restaurant, much like the punchy, sizzling meals cooking at each table. The space has been designed with groups of friends and family in mind. Find smaller booths fit for a few and long tables to sit several.

“We want to brighten up this corner,” Criegan says. “Just create a memorable dining experience.”

KPOT’s Baton Rouge location has been in the works here for about a year. The space was completely transformed, Criegan says, especially considering all the add-ons required at each dining table.

A grand opening for the new eatery will take place in a few weeks, Criegan says. She says there’s also potential for some Louisiana-inspired menu items to be gradually rolled out, and perhaps even new locations in the future.

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is a franchise with 120 locations, with this being the first in Louisiana. It is located at 7620 Andrea Drive. KPOT is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.