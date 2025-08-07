Inside Shop House Consignment & Retail’s new, larger Mid City location

Since it first opened in 2023, Shop House Consignment & Retail Shop has wooed design hunters with an eclectic mix of gently used upscale pieces and retail home décor. This week, founder Claire Marron unveils a new, larger location for the enterprise at 3658 Government St. The 2,500 square-foot showroom opens Friday, Aug. 8, and is more than double the size of Shop House’s former digs around the corner on South Acadian Thruway.

“Our customers embraced us from day one, and we outgrew our first space much faster than we could have imagined,” Marron said in a statement. “This new location allows us to showcase even more of the quality finds our shoppers love, from designer sofas and dining tables to stunning lamps, artwork, coffee table books and so much more.”

With more room for customers to explore, the shop features curated arrangements of furniture, décor and accessories. The new floor plan is intended to provide inspo for using the store’s combination of one-of-a-kind vintage and modern statement pieces.

The name “Shop House” springs from its first iteration in a renovated Mid City cottage where each separate room was filled with buyable items. It felt like shopping in an actual house.

Along with a roomier retail experience with lots more inventory, Shop House also now feature a consulting space for Baton Rouge-based designer Dan Bergeron.

While it carries plenty of new retail items, Shop House’s curated stock of designer consignment appeals to patrons seeking sustainable alternatives to “fast furniture.” Just like shopping for used books and vintage clothing, sourcing quality used furnishings is on trend.

Shop House’s new location transforms the aging, old-school beauty parlor, Pace’s, into a modern retail store. It’s one of scores of Government Street properties that have been updated since the thoroughfare saw a complete streets overhaul.

Find more info at shophousebatonrouge.com.