Local interior designer Arianne Bellizaire is showcasing her projects on a national stage

Arianne Bellizaire’s first big design project was painting her childhood bedroom pink. When she was a kid, Bellizaire was always rearranging the bedroom she shared with her sister.

Despite her early love of interiors, she didn’t imagine she’d grow up to become a designer. She never predicted that by 2020, her work would have graced magazine covers or that she’d speak on a panel alongside design maven Emily Henderson. Back in her childhood bedroom, where she stacked and unstacked the bunk beds to rearrange the room, she didn’t know she was prepping for future “big reveal” moments with clients.

But after spending more than a decade working in a different career, she launched Arianne Bellizaire Interiors in 2013. It turned out to be a pivot that would later equip her for success in the Year of the Pivots. She’s proud to say 2020 was the best yet for her business. Since last spring, when we all began spending more time at home, interest in design has skyrocketed.