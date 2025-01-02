Kicking off 225’s 20th year with 20 People to Watch: New issue on stands now

There’s a surprise for you in this month’s issue of 225: the reveal of our brand-new logo and magazine design, kicking off our 20th year.

We’ll be celebrating our anniversary all year long, including a special commemorative edition in November. And this July, we’ll launch a brand-new website and newsletter design, making it easier than ever for you to access first looks at the Capital Region’s people, places and happenings.

But first, we’re ringing in 2025 with our annual list of People to Watch in the Capital Region. Every January since 2006, we’ve outlined who we expect to make headlines in the coming months. We’ve profiled national champions, politicians, business titans and humanitarians. Over the years, they’ve shared with us their resolutions for a new season—and what legacies they hoped to leave in the Red Stick.

This year, we’ve chosen 20 new leaders—some recently started new roles at local organizations or are making big moves in their own businesses. Others were just elected to office or are carving out names for themselves in local sports history. Meet them in our January 2025 issue, on print and digital newsstands now.

Also in this month’s edition, we’re exploring the state of healthy dining in 2025; the charm jewelry trend; Baton Rouge’s longest running Mardi Gras parade and much more. Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region.

Let us know what you think at [email protected].