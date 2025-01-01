In fairness, Baton Rouge isn’t alone in its meat bias. Vegetarians and vegans, who make up a combined 5% of the population according to Gallup, can feel left out on restaurant menus nationwide. That may have intensified in the post-COVID era, as many eateries have streamlined menus with fewer specialty items that tie up kitchen staff.

Still, even basic options seem more robust.

Consider pasta, that tried-and-true meatless fallback. Rather than buttered noodles, you’re likely to find something interesting these days, like vodka cannelloni at Rocca Pizzeria or gnocchi with sage brown butter and pumpkin purée at Nino’s.

Sensing, who eats mostly plant-based, agrees mainstream local restaurants are getting more creative with vegetarian fare. Some of her personal favorites include Cocha, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, Soji: Modern Asian and BLDG 5, the latter of which she acknowledges won Best Restaurant for Vegetarian or Vegan Options in the 2024 Best of 225 Awards.

“There’s a lot of great stuff out there,” she says. “And nowadays, you have someone who might order the chicken wings get just as excited about also ordering the cauliflower.”

Sensing says the trick to satisfying vegetarian dining is using ingredients with the heft and flavor of meat. Mushrooms are one. Cauliflower is another. And she likes chickpeas for their versatility and hardiness. This time of year, MJ’s is also incorporating more winter greens, especially bok choy.

“I get really excited when we use those because there’s a lot of nutritional benefit,” she says. “And it may not be the first thing someone buys at the grocery store, so it’s fun to serve.”

Eat your veggies

Other great spots to eat vegetarian or vegan around town and what to order

BLDG 5

2805 Kalurah St.

Order: The Harvest Board

Styled for one, two or four, the composed board overflows with eight roasted or sautéed veggies, hummus, global sauces and grilled bread

Chow Yum

2363 Hollydale Ave.

Order: Yaki Saki

Crispy tofu and veggies with soba noodles tossed in a tangy house sauce and topped with fried garlic

Cocha

445 N. Sixth St.

Order: Vindaloo Curry

Cauliflower, peas, carrots and green beans are tossed in an earthy curry sauce and served over brown and red rice with housemade chutney. Don’t miss the cachapa starter, a Venezuelan corn cake made vegan with jackfruit.

Golden Vegan

5145 Main St., Suite H, Zachary

Order: The Vegan Single Stack

Vegan beef patty with vegan cheese, dressed with golden sauce on a vegan bun

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine

2323 S. Acadian Thruway

Order: The Cauliflower Bowl

Part of the vegetarian menu, the dish features mashed cauliflower and black beans topped with tomatillo sauce, sautéed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and cotija cheese.

The Plantry Café

5454 Bluebonnet Blvd, Suite B

Order: Wellington

Maple jackfruit, charred trumpet mushrooms, lentil breading and cashew gruyere cheese combined in a buttered puff pastry

Soji: Modern Asian

5050 Government St.

Order: Mapo Cauliflower

The spicy, Szechuan-style dish features tempura-fried cauliflower, fermented black beans, fried rice and crispy shallots.

This article was originally published in the January 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.