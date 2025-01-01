Eating healthier is a top New Year’s pledge, and for some, it may mean adopting a more plant-based lifestyle. The promise of a lower-fat diet with a gentle carbon footprint sounds like a saintly choice, especially after so much holiday indulgence.
But how easy is it to go vegetarian or vegan in the Capital Region these days? It could be worse, say insiders. Sure, the number of straight-up vegetarian restaurants is smallish, while steak and chicken finger eateries are as common as LSU fans. But choose the right spot, and you’ll tuck into something tasty and thoughtfully prepared.
“It’s a slower process here in Baton Rouge, but more people are waking up to what kind of ingredients are actually in their food,” says Mary-Brennan Sensing, who has owned the vegetarian eatery MJ’s Café since 2017. “I keep seeing more people who aren’t necessarily vegan, but they’re trying to add more vegetables into their diet. They care.”
In fairness, Baton Rouge isn’t alone in its meat bias. Vegetarians and vegans, who make up a combined 5% of the population according to Gallup, can feel left out on restaurant menus nationwide. That may have intensified in the post-COVID era, as many eateries have streamlined menus with fewer specialty items that tie up kitchen staff.
Still, even basic options seem more robust.
Consider pasta, that tried-and-true meatless fallback. Rather than buttered noodles, you’re likely to find something interesting these days, like vodka cannelloni at Rocca Pizzeria or gnocchi with sage brown butter and pumpkin purée at Nino’s.
Sensing, who eats mostly plant-based, agrees mainstream local restaurants are getting more creative with vegetarian fare. Some of her personal favorites include Cocha, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, Soji: Modern Asian and BLDG 5, the latter of which she acknowledges won Best Restaurant for Vegetarian or Vegan Options in the 2024 Best of 225 Awards.
“There’s a lot of great stuff out there,” she says. “And nowadays, you have someone who might order the chicken wings get just as excited about also ordering the cauliflower.”
Sensing says the trick to satisfying vegetarian dining is using ingredients with the heft and flavor of meat. Mushrooms are one. Cauliflower is another. And she likes chickpeas for their versatility and hardiness. This time of year, MJ’s is also incorporating more winter greens, especially bok choy.
“I get really excited when we use those because there’s a lot of nutritional benefit,” she says. “And it may not be the first thing someone buys at the grocery store, so it’s fun to serve.”
Eat your veggies
Other great spots to eat vegetarian or vegan around town and what to order
BLDG 5
2805 Kalurah St.
Order: The Harvest Board
Styled for one, two or four, the composed board overflows with eight roasted or sautéed veggies, hummus, global sauces and grilled bread
Chow Yum
2363 Hollydale Ave.
Order: Yaki Saki
Crispy tofu and veggies with soba noodles tossed in a tangy house sauce and topped with fried garlic
Cocha
445 N. Sixth St.
Order: Vindaloo Curry
Cauliflower, peas, carrots and green beans are tossed in an earthy curry sauce and served over brown and red rice with housemade chutney. Don’t miss the cachapa starter, a Venezuelan corn cake made vegan with jackfruit.
Golden Vegan
5145 Main St., Suite H, Zachary
Order: The Vegan Single Stack
Vegan beef patty with vegan cheese, dressed with golden sauce on a vegan bun
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
2323 S. Acadian Thruway
Order: The Cauliflower Bowl
Part of the vegetarian menu, the dish features mashed cauliflower and black beans topped with tomatillo sauce, sautéed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and cotija cheese.
The Plantry Café
5454 Bluebonnet Blvd, Suite B
Order: Wellington
Maple jackfruit, charred trumpet mushrooms, lentil breading and cashew gruyere cheese combined in a buttered puff pastry
Soji: Modern Asian
5050 Government St.
Order: Mapo Cauliflower
The spicy, Szechuan-style dish features tempura-fried cauliflower, fermented black beans, fried rice and crispy shallots.
This article was originally published in the January 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.