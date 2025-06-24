Introducing 225 Magazine’s new website

225 Magazine turns 20 this November—and our site isn’t far behind it.

Yes, the magazine’s online complements—225batonrouge.com and a newsletter (originally called 225 Select)—date way back to March 2006. Our virtual presence has had endless eras since then, shape-shifting to meet readers’ demands and interests. We went digital-first in 2021, and increases in web traffic and newsletter subscriptions swiftly followed. We recorded more than 3.5 million page views in 2025, reaching Capital Region residents, visitors and users from around the globe.

We want to keep meeting those readers where they are. So today, we’re officially unveiling our brand-new website, with a glow-up by 225 Senior Graphic Designer Melinda Gonzalez Galjour. This marks Melinda’s second redesign in her decade-long tenure at 225, with the last refresh launching in 2017. It’s part of a yearlong rebrand and anniversary campaign, which began this January with the reveal of our new logo and will culminate in November with a keepsake edition commemorating our 20th birthday.

We began strategizing the e-rebrand nearly a year ago, with 225’s editors studying our traffic data and national publishing industry trends. Our Creative Services department was simultaneously configuring our print redesign, and one of our collective goals was to better align those print and virtual experiences.

Melinda is our resident font connoisseur—our whole team always marvels at the way she customizes every cover story with her typography. She searched for a new headline font family that would sync smoothly across splashy print layouts and mobile screens. The vibe: playful and a little posh. Simultaneously sophisticated and youthful. We are turning 20, after all.

Chief Technology Officer James Hume managed the project, coordinating deadlines with our team of developers.

Our editorial team reorganized the navigation bar and homepage to make it easier to find our signature content. Our popular First Look features will be compiled under “openings.” Our arts and style coverage will be filed under “culture.” Our homepage will note trending stories, and we’ll also bookmark some of our recent guides and service features there.

We hid a few fun Easter eggs throughout the site, too.

We’re not done yet. A reimagined version of our 225 Daily newsletter lands inside inboxes in July. As our team learns how to maximize our site’s new capabilities, expect more interactive features and galleries to roll out in the coming months. We want digital stories to feel just as immersive and design-driven as they do on paper.

Repackaging aside, we’re still the same 225—fueled by the stories that shape our region.

Go ahead. Scroll for a while. Tell us what you think at [email protected].