ICYMI: Here are 225’s top stories from February

February was dominated by Mardi Gras—and understandably so. 225 readers ate up our stories about how to share the flavors of the season with those who live outside our area, as well as a story on a local artist whose work has focused on Carnival and Louisiana culture.

Still, we had time this month to talk to movers and shakers in the community, and kick off one of our very favorite seasons: The Best of 225 nominating and voting. Keep reading to see which stories made the cut.

This profile on local artist Joe Mustachia shares how his iconic red beans and rice paintings came to be, and also how his work became a central piece of the 2021 Washington Mardi Gras celebration.

From old favorites like Ambrosia to newcomers like CounterspaceBR, this roundup shares the local bakeries that ship king cakes around the country during Mardi Gras season.

We sat down with Celtic Studios’ new director Kevin O’Neil, who’s been working in the Louisiana film industry since 2006. He’s the first production professional to head the studio and has big ideas for where to take it amid Baton Rouge’s recent film boom.

Voting for our annual Best of 225 awards kicked off Feb. 27, but Baton Rougeans have been helping us craft the ballot since January through their nominations. Cast your vote for the best restaurants, experiences, shops, artists and more before April 3.

225 digital staff writer Olivia Deffes landed an interview with nationally touring comedian Theo Von ahead of his Baton Rouge show. The Covington native talked about how his roots in Louisiana have helped him in the comedy business.