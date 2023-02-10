These local bakeries share the taste of Mardi Gras by shipping king cakes around the country

Louisianians are lucky: From our kitchens to our offices, coffee shops and dinner parties, king cake is just about everywhere during Mardi Gras season.

Local bakeries help share the joy of Mardi Gras with Louisiana expats and those who want a taste of Carnival by shipping our region’s delicious way to indulge before Lent around the country. Here is a list of bakeries in town that will ship king cakes.

Know of any other Baton Rouge bakeries that ship king cakes? Let us know by sending an email to [email protected].

8546 Siegen Lane

New Orleans natives, Felix and Cheryl Sherman, opened The Ambrosia Bakery in 1993. These days the Baton Rouge bakery sells about 2,000 to 3,000 king cakes per Mardi Gras season.

The bakery ships traditional king cakes, filled king cakes, and its popular Zulu king cakes, stuffed with coconut, cream cheese, chocolate morsels, cinnamon and sugar and is topped with chocolate and toasted coconut. Prices start at $20.95 with additional fees for shipping.

All king cakes will contain a plastic baby along with the history of the king cake. Ambrosia ships its king cakes undecorated to ensure it arrives fresh and eliminates damage during shipment.

Cakes are shipped via UPS Next Day Air, weather permitting Tuesday through Thursday. Friday shippers for a Saturday delivery require an additional $15 charge added at checkout. All shipping dates are estimates only and orders must be placed 48 hours in advance.

7575 Jefferson Highway, Suite D

Time is running out to ship king cakes from this popular local bakery, which stops taking orders on Feb. 15.

Cakes are shipped with the toppings and baby on the side to preserve freshness. Toppings include royal icing and three colors of house-dyed sugar. The cake is pre-filled with cinnamon, butter and sugar.

This bakery has been 100% peanut free since 2014 and can accommodate other dietary preferences and allergies. It also offers mini king cakes and vegan options. The mini king cakes serve about two to four people for $16, and the full-size king cakes serves 10 to 12 for $35.

Counterspace uses two-day UPS shipping with a $15 flat-rate fee.

18111 Highland Market Drive

Alexander’s has a large variety of king cakes ready for delivery, with specialty filling options, such as turtle, Mississippi mud, bananas foster, eclair, cannoli and Oreo.

The bakery has next-day or two-day delivery options and all cakes are delivered already decorated. Prices for shipped king cakes start at $65 and increase based on fillings and shipping requirements.

Various locations

All Rouses locations offer king cake shipments with six cake options. Rouses guarantees that all of its king cakes are baked fresh the day they are shipped, and deliveries take between one and three days.

Flavors include Rouse’s Filled Black and Gold King Cake, made with cinnamon dough, iced, and sprinkled with Saints team colored decorative sugars and sprinkles; as well as traditional king cakes with praline, lemon, cream cheese, strawberry and other fillings.

Rouse’s Parade Package King Cakes also come with Mardi Gras beads, doubloons and a tradition of king cakes flyer. Prices start at $47.99.