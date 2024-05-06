A Baton Rouge native was just named Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Baton Rouge native LaDonte Lotts and his business partner Xavier Barreda have been named Young Entrepreneurs of the Year by Louisiana Economic Development.

Lotts and Barreda co-own JiggAerobics, a fitness and lifestyle brand initially launched by Lotts while he was a student at Southern University. Over the years, JiggAerobics has been featured by the Wall Street Journal and on ABC’s Shark Tank.

Lotts and Barreda were honored at the 2024 Louisiana Small Business Awards last Thursday night.