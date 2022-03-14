Red Magnolia Theatre Company is back with new events for 2022

Red Magnolia Theatre Company prepares new and traditionally published plays, but its work for the women’s theater community goes beyond professional productions. Its Reader’s Theatre productions are less-rehearsed and take place in casual settings, where the audience has an opportunity to participate with the actors and actresses. And additional educational resources include online workshops with an array of theater professionals, from local to Broadway performers.

The group was founded in 2017 by Michele Johnson and Paula Shreve, who met each other in the theater community. The group’s mission is to “create and have open dialogue with the community at large, specifically through the female perspective,” says Red Magnolia Theatre Company representative Courtney Murphy.

“Red Magnolia is a collaborative experience for women to take center stage in every aspect of production and work together, whether they’re learning how to do something, or they are doing what they’ve always done and getting the chance to showcase their talents,” Murphy says. “It’s an opportunity for learning for bonding, collaboration, as well as friendship.

The group’s recurring Headshots with a Purpose event allows aspiring creatives a chance to have a professional headshot captured by Red Magnolia Theatre Company member and photographer Teresa Alvarez. All proceeds go back to the theater group. Red Magnolia will announce the date for the event later this spring.

Red Magnolia Theatre Company’s production of The Revolutionists will be on June 3-5 and June 10-12. The location and time is yet to be determined.

Red Magnolia will also host its 2nd Happy Hour Event at Hayride Scandal on April 14, 6-8 p.m.

For more info, visit redmagnoliatc.org/ or facebook.com/redmagnoliatc/.

