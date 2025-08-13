‘225 Magazine’ honored with 8 awards for journalism and design
225 Magazine recently claimed national and regional awards for writing, photography and design.
225 received a national award from the Society for Features Journalism’s Excellence-in-Features competition. It took home three Green Eyeshade Awards, a regional journalism competition in the Southeast judged by the Society of Professional Journalists. It also was a finalist for four Diamond Journalism Awards, a regional contest sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists’ Arkansas Pro Chapter.
Dive into the winning stories below, all published in 2024. Congrats to all of 225‘s journalists, photographers and graphic designers!
“Piano man” by Olivia Deffes
General Feature (999 words or fewer) – First Place
Society for Features Journalism
Judge’s comment: “This story flows like the music that brings so much joy and memories to so many people. It’s not a difficult piece to report – you could do it in a day – but the crafting is masterful, raising this story to a first-place win.”
“Sweet season” photography by Sean Gasser and Collin Richie
Artistic & Creative Photography – First Place
Green Eyeshade Awards
225 Magazine cover collection
Magazine Cover Design – Second Place
Green Eyeshade Awards
“A parade of pasta” design by Melinda Gonzalez Galjour
Inside and Feature Design – Second Place
Green Eyeshade Awards
Arts & Entertainment writing portfolio by Olivia Deffes (1, 2, 3)
Arts & Entertainment Coverage – Finalist
Diamond Awards – SPJ Arkansas Pro Chapter
Restaurant Review portfolio by Benjamin Leger (1, 2, 3)
Diamond Awards – SPJ Arkansas Pro Chapter
“Going for the gold” photo by Collin Richie
Feature Photography – Finalist
Diamond Awards – SPJ Arkansas Pro Chapter
“A parade of pasta” cover package design by Melinda Gonzalez Galjour
Graphics/Illustrations – Finalist
Diamond Awards – SPJ Arkansas Pro Chapter
