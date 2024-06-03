×
Meet four Baton Rouge athletes with their sights set on this summer’s biggest Olympic prize

Baton Rouge will be in the international spotlight this summer.

About 10 local athletes have already punched their tickets to the Olympic Games in Paris next month—starting July 26 and running through August 11—ranging from Trinidadian track stars to Australian basketball pros. And even more have their sights set on achieving their Olympic dreams at qualification events this month.

Here’s who’s going for gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games from Baton Rouge and LSU—plus, other athletes to watch and how Team USA decides who makes the cut.

 

Photo by Collin Richie

Former LSU tack star Vernon Norwood is seeking an authentic Olympic experience this summer

Photo by Collin Richie

Maggie Mac Neil helped rewrite LSU Swimming’s record books. She wants to make history again at the Summer Olympics

PHOTO BY MICHAEL GOMEZ / COURTESY TEAM TKN

Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss, an unlikely LSU Beach Volleyball duo, will make their Olympic debut this summer

LSU’s Konnor McClain competes on the floor exercise during the Finals of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships. Photo by Kyle Okita/Cal Sport Media via AP Images.

Plus:

18 other athletes to watch this Olympic season who have ties to Baton Rouge

This article was originally published in the June 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.


