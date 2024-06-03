Baton Rouge will be in the international spotlight this summer.

About 10 local athletes have already punched their tickets to the Olympic Games in Paris next month—starting July 26 and running through August 11—ranging from Trinidadian track stars to Australian basketball pros. And even more have their sights set on achieving their Olympic dreams at qualification events this month.

Here’s who’s going for gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games from Baton Rouge and LSU—plus, other athletes to watch and how Team USA decides who makes the cut.