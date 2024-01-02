2024 People to Watch in the Capital Region

Let’s set the mood for 2024.

We’ll start by meeting the bright minds from this year’s class of People to Watch in the Capital Region. Each January, the 225 editorial team kicks off a new year by hand-picking a group of Baton Rougeans doing big things.

And by big things, we mean endeavors like Hue Tran’s, who is bringing her family’s beloved Blue Store Chicken to every corner of the Capital Region. Or Brad Ives’ LSU Institute for Energy Innovation, which is seeking new sources of energy. Or local physician Katie Crifasi’s elegant, stylish Plantry Cafe, where she is redefining the possibilities of vegan food.

Local artist Malaika Favorite is splashing murals across Disney Theme Parks—and telling artful Louisiana stories in the process. Gavin Guidry is the latest star promising to take LSU Baseball to new heights. And Susan Charlet is attracting new regional and national travelers—not to mention businesses—to St. Francisville, thanks to her family’s many retail and entertainment concepts in the area.

These are just a few of the people we think are worth keeping an eye on in 2024. Because under their watch, Baton Rouge might look different by this time next year.

How Triplet’s Blue Store went from a local hidden gem to a growing chicken empire

Through the LSU Institute for Energy Innovation, Brad Ives is leading efforts to cut emissions in Louisiana—and beyond

With their growing mixed-use development, the Charlet family is leading a retail renaissance in St. Francisville—and drawing new restaurants and attractions along the way

On its way to becoming a favorite on local college campuses, Tre’s Street Kitchen has also captured national attention

A pivotal part of LSU Baseball’s title-winning team, the young player is using the championship as a roadmap for a potential 2024 repeat

LSU Women’s Basketball’s new star player aims to compete at the top of her game, whether it’s in the PMAC or on an Olympic stage

An extensive search for a Louisiana artist led Disney to Malaika Favorite

A full-service vegan restaurant that also serves craft cocktails and high tea? A local physician doctored up a first-of-its-kind menu for Baton Rouge

For the last few years, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s followers have wondered who would replace longtime music director Timothy Muffitt after his 2022 retirement.

We’ve combed through our archives to find past People to Watch honorees who are up to interesting new projects. Here’s a peek