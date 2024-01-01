“I don’t want my food to feel medicinal,” Crifasi says. “I want people to eat it because it’s really good and they’re happy about it.”

Crifasi says she knew she wanted to become a doctor at age 16 while working as a lifeguard at Blue Bayou Water Park. The magic of chest compressions during CPR training would eventually led her to the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and later to a family medicine career in the mid-Atlantic and New Orleans.

During an extended visit to Baton Rouge in 2020, it occurred to Crifasi that the Capital City could benefit from more plant-based dining. After all, more people were adopting the practice, even if just part time. No one was more surprised than Crifasi, she says, when she moved back to Baton Rouge to work and open The Plantry Café.

Baton Rouge has seen a boom in inventive culinary concepts, but it’s fair to say The Plantry Café breaks new ground. Its expansive plant-based, gluten-free lunch and dinner menus are combined with a design-forward vibe splashed in warm blues, whimsical wallpaper and a storybook motif centered around a mascot rabbit named Hareold. Belly up to a sprawling bar for craft cocktails or to group tables for weekend high tea.

Crifasi says reception of the 3-month-old restaurant has been “amazing.”

“People who are plant-based and gluten-free are just ecstatic,” she says. “They’re like, ‘oh my gosh, thank you so much. I’m so happy I get to order anything here and I don’t have to worry about it.’” plantrycafe.com

MORE PEOPLE TO WATCH

Sarah Joy Hays

Business has been sweeter than ever for the CounterspaceBR owner. Known for her craveable cookies, scratch-made biscuits and seasonal treats, Hays plans to open not one, but two new locations this year. Hays will launch Counterspace in downtown Zachary this month and has plans to debut another in the former Gov’t Taco building in Mid City, offering grab-and-go breakfast and coffee.