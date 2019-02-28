Elsie's Plate and Pie, last year's Best New Restaurant winner. Photo by Collin Richie

Award season is in full swing in Baton Rouge! We revealed the 2019 Best of 225 Awards ballot last night at our Voting Kickoff Party.

The event was a blast, but if you missed it, that’s OK. Voting is open for a whole month—now through March 27. The ballot is open to the public, as long as participants reside in the 225 area code. Residents may only vote once.

Head to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to pick your favorites for Baton Rouge’s best restaurants, bars, people, entertainment, shopping and services.

The 500+ nominees on this year’s ballot were selected by 225 area residents during our write-in nomination process earlier this year. Read more about how our process works in our FAQs.

May the best businesses win!