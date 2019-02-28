Award season is in full swing in Baton Rouge! We revealed the 2019 Best of 225 Awards ballot last night at our Voting Kickoff Party.
The event was a blast, but if you missed it, that’s OK. Voting is open for a whole month—now through March 27. The ballot is open to the public, as long as participants reside in the 225 area code. Residents may only vote once.
Head to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to pick your favorites for Baton Rouge’s best restaurants, bars, people, entertainment, shopping and services.
The 500+ nominees on this year’s ballot were selected by 225 area residents during our write-in nomination process earlier this year. Read more about how our process works in our FAQs.
May the best businesses win!
