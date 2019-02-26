The Oscars may be over, but award season is just beginning in Baton Rouge! The big reveal of our official 2019 Best of 225 Awards ballot is tomorrow night. Naturally, we are throwing a party in its honor.

Come hang with us at BRQ Seafood & Barbeque Wednesday, Feb. 27. Guests will enjoy entertainment by DJ Michael Moss and complimentary passed appetizers, as well as drinks available for purchase. BRQ will be dishing out all-you-can-eat barbecue for $25, all-you-can-drink beer-wine-and-frose for $30 or a combined ticket of all-you-can-eat-drink-and-be-merry for $45. Follow us on Instagram for a chance to win two all-you-can-eat tickets—the contest closes at noon today.

Most importantly: There will be voting stations around the restaurant so you can be the *first* to see the 2019 ballot and cast your votes for Baton Rouge’s best restaurants, bars, people, entertainment, shopping and services.

Come have fun at our first Hot Off the Press party of the year. The party starts at 5:30 p.m. RSVP here. BRQ is at 10423 Jefferson Highway. May the best businesses win!