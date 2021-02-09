Wow your loved ones with seared scallops at home this Valentine’s Day

This year above any other, it’s OK if you want to skip out on the Valentine’s Day rush at restaurants. After all, we’ve gotten good at celebrating holidays and milestones at home over the past year.

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch is here to help you whip up a homemade, restaurant-caliber dinner for your loved one. On the menu: Roasted Asparagus with Lemon Zest, Sweet Corn and Andouille Risotto and a perfectly sweet dessert of Ice Cream Bon Bons.

And we can’t forget the main course, Seared Scallops.