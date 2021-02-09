×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Wow your loved ones with seared scallops at home this Valentine’s Day

This year above any other, it’s OK if you want to skip out on the Valentine’s Day rush at restaurants. After all, we’ve gotten good at celebrating holidays and milestones at home over the past year.

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch is here to help you whip up a homemade, restaurant-caliber dinner for your loved one. On the menu: Roasted Asparagus with Lemon Zest, Sweet Corn and Andouille Risotto and a perfectly sweet dessert of Ice Cream Bon Bons.

And we can’t forget the main course, Seared Scallops.

Tracey says not to get intimidated: Scallops are not difficult to make at home. Allow them to thaw in the refrigerator, then pat them dry before searing to ensure they will form a nice crust on the outside and stay moist and tender inside. Searing scallops only takes a few minutes, so have everything else from your meal ready to go so you can spend the last few minutes giving the scallops the attention they deserve.

Read on for more tips and the full recipe as well as all the other recipes for this Valentine’s Day dinner, which originally appeared in the February 2021 issue of 225.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Valentine's Day brunch, olive oil tasting and more food events this week
NEXT ARTICLE
[Sponsored] Last call: Feb. 10 final day to enter to win a trip to Margaritaville

Latest Stories