A menu of romantic, fine dining-style dishes for a night in

Since we are not able to celebrate Mardi Gras properly this year, we wanted to focus our attention on the other holiday February is known for: Valentine’s Day. We decided to go all out and develop a restaurant-caliber menu you can easily make for your special someone. This menu may sound a little intimidating, but by following our simple instructions you can create a fine-dining experience right in your own home.

Seared Scallops

We love scallops and order them whenever they’re offered fresh on a menu. Contrary to what most people think, scallops are not difficult to make at home. Make sure to look for scallops that are “dry” and not packed in a phosphate solution, which is designed to help preserve their freshness. The solution causes scallops to retain too much liquid that releases when cooking, thus preventing them from searing on the outside. Besides, scallops packed in this solution tend to have an off taste and texture. The scallops we find around here are frozen, but the label will indicate if they have been treated with a solution. When preparing the scallops, allow them to thaw in the refrigerator. Pat them dry before searing to ensure they will form a nice crust on the outside and stay moist and tender inside. Searing scallops only takes a few minutes, so have everything else from your meal ready to go so you can spend the last few minutes giving the scallops the attention they deserve.

Servings: 4