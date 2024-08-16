What’s new around LSU: Bagels, grilled cheese, pasta and more

It’s Move-in Day at LSU—and new and returning students and their families have plenty of opportunities to try a new spot this weekend.
This year has marked the arrival of trendy Mexican and grilled cheese restaurants, a build-your-own pasta destination and fried chicken, bagels and cheesesteaks galore.
Here’s a look at what’s new nearby campus. Did we miss a spot? Tell us at [email protected].
Recent openings
New York Bagel
4350 Highland Road
Whether you’re in the mood for a breakfast bagel on your way to class, a filling sandwich inspired by Manhattan or a soup and salad combo, New York Bagel has it on the menu. The eatery’s latest location opened earlier this year in the former home of Fat Cow. Read 225‘s full feature on the new Highland Road location here.
Pardon My Cheesesteak
166 W. Chimes St.
Indulge in Philly cheesesteaks without having to travel to Philadelphia at Pardon My Cheesesteak, a takeout-and-delivery spot that began operating out of the former location of Rock Paper Taco earlier this year. Customers can try the original cheesesteak or a spin like the chicken cheesesteak. There are also tenders, fries and more on the menu.
The Pink Agave
4001 Nicholson Drive, Suite B
In March, Pink Agave brought its $1 Taco Tuesdays and flashy, novelty cocktails to Baton Rouge. Indulge in the Quesabirria tacos and drinks such as The Hot Tub served in a plastic bathtub-shaped vessel, the Big Purse-onality served in a glass handbag, or the Drip Too Hard served by IV into an ice-filled glass. Read 225‘s full feature on Pink Agave here.
Prima Apres
4225 Nicholson Drive
Customize your own pasta for a quick on-the-go meal, or stay to hang out and enjoy your personalized pasta with friends after a busy day of classes. All pastas are made fresh from semolina flour and water, and the sauces are made with fresh ingredients ready to be prepared in a white take-out container at your convenience. Check out 225’s full write-up here.
The Big Cheezy
144 W. Chimes St.
Indulge in the comfort food of a grilled cheese without traveling to Tigerland for The Big Cheezy’s food truck. Its brick-and-mortar on West Chimes Street brings guests its popular grown-up or classic grilled cheese sandwiches, mac n’ cheese options, dressed-up french fries, egg rolls and more in a sit-down environment. Check out 225’s write-up here.
The Meltdown Snoballs
2625 Highland Road
Young entrepreneur Zein Clayton’s popular Brusly snoball entered the Baton Rouge market with the debut of its Highland stand this year. Try a snoball talked with cheesecake or fluffy cotton candy, or slurp the frozen dessert through a sour straw. Check out 225’s full feature on the stand here.
More new spots
173 W. State St.
159 W. State St.
3260 Highland Road, Unit 6
Other familiar spots around LSU
Around LSU’s North Gates
3357 Highland Road
Highland Coffees
3350 Highland Road
254 W. Chimes St.
3322 Lake St.
217 W. State St
More on Highland Road
2321 Highland Road
Roul’s Deli
3327 Highland Road
2352 Highland Road or 2819 Highland Road
2679 Highland Road
Around Burbank Drive
3930 Burbank Drive
3930 Burbank Drive, Suite F
4250 Burbank Drive, Unit 101
3930 Burbank Drive
3838 Burbank Drive
Around Nicholson Drive
3624 Nicholson Drive, Unit 500
4343 Nicholson Drive
3658 Nicholson Drive, Unit 1A
Chains for late-night munching
Chipotle
101 W. State St.
Insomnia Cookies
128 W. Chimes St
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
3313 Highland Road
Sonic Drive-In
505 East Boyd Drive
Subway
4250 Burbank Drive, Unit 107
Taco Bell
4220 Burbank Drive