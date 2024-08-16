What’s new around LSU: Bagels, grilled cheese, pasta and more

It’s Move-in Day at LSU—and new and returning students and their families have plenty of opportunities to try a new spot this weekend.

This year has marked the arrival of trendy Mexican and grilled cheese restaurants, a build-your-own pasta destination and fried chicken, bagels and cheesesteaks galore.

Here’s a look at what’s new nearby campus. Did we miss a spot? Tell us at [email protected].

Recent openings

4350 Highland Road

Whether you’re in the mood for a breakfast bagel on your way to class, a filling sandwich inspired by Manhattan or a soup and salad combo, New York Bagel has it on the menu. The eatery’s latest location opened earlier this year in the former home of Fat Cow. Read 225‘s full feature on the new Highland Road location here.

166 W. Chimes St.

Indulge in Philly cheesesteaks without having to travel to Philadelphia at Pardon My Cheesesteak, a takeout-and-delivery spot that began operating out of the former location of Rock Paper Taco earlier this year. Customers can try the original cheesesteak or a spin like the chicken cheesesteak. There are also tenders, fries and more on the menu.

4001 Nicholson Drive, Suite B

In March, Pink Agave brought its $1 Taco Tuesdays and flashy, novelty cocktails to Baton Rouge. Indulge in the Quesabirria tacos and drinks such as The Hot Tub served in a plastic bathtub-shaped vessel, the Big Purse-onality served in a glass handbag, or the Drip Too Hard served by IV into an ice-filled glass. Read 225‘s full feature on Pink Agave here.

4225 Nicholson Drive

Customize your own pasta for a quick on-the-go meal, or stay to hang out and enjoy your personalized pasta with friends after a busy day of classes. All pastas are made fresh from semolina flour and water, and the sauces are made with fresh ingredients ready to be prepared in a white take-out container at your convenience. Check out 225’s full write-up here.

144 W. Chimes St.

Indulge in the comfort food of a grilled cheese without traveling to Tigerland for The Big Cheezy’s food truck. Its brick-and-mortar on West Chimes Street brings guests its popular grown-up or classic grilled cheese sandwiches, mac n’ cheese options, dressed-up french fries, egg rolls and more in a sit-down environment. Check out 225’s write-up here.

2625 Highland Road

Young entrepreneur Zein Clayton’s popular Brusly snoball entered the Baton Rouge market with the debut of its Highland stand this year. Try a snoball talked with cheesecake or fluffy cotton candy, or slurp the frozen dessert through a sour straw. Check out 225’s full feature on the stand here.

More new spots

Abu Omar Halal

173 W. State St.

Clutch City Cluckers

159 W. State St.

Two Hands Corn Dogs

3260 Highland Road, Unit 6

Other familiar spots around LSU

Around LSU’s North Gates

The Chimes

3357 Highland Road

Highland Coffees

3350 Highland Road

Inga’s Subs & Salads

254 W. Chimes St.

Louie’s Cafe

3322 Lake St.

Midnight Munchies Inc

217 W. State St

More on Highland Road

Blue Store Chicken

2321 Highland Road

Roul’s Deli

3327 Highland Road

University Seafood

2352 Highland Road or 2819 Highland Road

Valley Wings

2679 Highland Road

Around Burbank Drive

LIT Pizza

3930 Burbank Drive

Modesto

3930 Burbank Drive, Suite F

Plush Bar & Grill

4250 Burbank Drive, Unit 101

Umami Japanese Bistro

3930 Burbank Drive

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

3838 Burbank Drive

Around Nicholson Drive

Fat Boys Pizza

3624 Nicholson Drive, Unit 500

Smalls Sliders

4343 Nicholson Drive

Torchy’s Tacos

3658 Nicholson Drive, Unit 1A

Chains for late-night munching

Chipotle

101 W. State St.

Insomnia Cookies

128 W. Chimes St

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

3313 Highland Road

Sonic Drive-In

505 East Boyd Drive

Subway

4250 Burbank Drive, Unit 107

Taco Bell

4220 Burbank Drive