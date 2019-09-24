Businesses around Baton Rouge are resurrecting your grandmother’s favorite trend in spaces ranging from cocktail bar bathrooms to restaurant dining rooms, and they’re doing it with a fresh mix of psychedelic, moody and minimal prints.

Over at Restaurant 1796, an entire room is named after its wallpaper. The “Bunny Room” is an ode to the Hunt Slonem bunny design on the walls. It’s a funky contrast to the rest of the restaurant’s rustic dining quarters.

At Hayride Scandal, the team added Victorian-era vibes with a secluded parlour featuring a wall of flowery wallpaper.

