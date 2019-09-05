Wallpaper is having a moment—and not just in national design magazines

At Baton Rouge Succulent Co., a woman recently told the manager she had a strange request. She said she wanted to look at the bathroom. She’d heard it had wallpaper and just had to see.

It turned out to be not such a strange request, after all—the plant boutique gets it all the time. The shop’s closet-sized restroom is small but bursting with personality. Its swirling wallpaper design is a blend of abstract plants, flowers and shapes—a perfect complement to the rest of the room’s brightly saturated decor.

Because in 2019, even our bathrooms are photogenic.

Businesses around Baton Rouge are resurrecting your grandmother’s favorite trend in spaces ranging from bathrooms to dining rooms, and they’re doing it with a fresh mix of psychedelic, moody and minimal prints.

Over at Rodéo Boutique, the team loved their fitting room’s floral wallpaper so much, they commissioned local artist Marc Fresh to paint a matching mural on the building entrance.

At Restaurant 1796, an entire room is named after its wallpaper. The “Bunny Room” is an ode to the Hunt Slonem bunny design on the walls. It’s a funky contrast to the rest of the restaurant’s rustic dining quarters.

And at Lukka Boutique, a creamy white snakeskin print adds subtle texture to the wall—a reminder that wallpaper doesn’t always have to be bold.

IN RESTAURANTS

On left: Creole Cabana • 7477 Burbank Drive • creolecabana.com

On right: Restaurant 1796 at The Myrtles Plantation • 7747 U.S. Highway 61, St. Francisville • myrtlesplantation.com/restaurant-1796

IN BOUTIQUES

On left: Rodéo Boutique • 4350 Highland Road, Ste. C • rodeoboutique.com

On right: Lukka Boutique • 16645 Highland Road • shoplukka.com

IN BARS

On left: Dead Poet • 623 E. Boyd Drive • deadpoetbr.com

On right: The Parlour at Hayride Scandal • 5110 Corporate Blvd. • hayridescandal.com

IN BATHROOMS

On left: Baton Rouge Succulent Co. • 7276 Highland Road • brsucculentco.com

On right: Barre3 • 3535 Perkins Road, Ste. 380 • barre3.com

Where else have you spotted wallpaper around town? Tell us in the comments below.

This article was originally published in the September 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.