Waitr Holdings Inc. is estimating revenues grew by 200% over the past year, with the company reporting preliminary revenue earnings of $69 million throughout 2018. The surge doesn’t include gains realized by the Jan. 17 acquisition of Bite Squad.

Waitr ended the year servicing 264 cities, 8,500 restaurants and close to 1 million active diners. But the company’s recent $321.3 million acquisition of the Minnesota-based Bite Squad allows Waitr to double its footprint in 2019 and serve more than 500 cities across 22 states.

Though based in Lake Charles, Waitr came to dominate the Baton Rouge food delivery market after just a two-year presence here.

