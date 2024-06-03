How to upgrade simple sandwiches into tasty summertime meals

I had to adjust my nightly cooking routine when my kids moved out of the house last year. Since I no longer have to prepare a big family meal every night, my husband and I have gotten into the habit of making “upgraded” sandwiches for dinner.

And why not? A well-constructed sandwich has all the ingredients of a full meal tucked into a bready vessel. Plus, sandwiches are easy to throw together, can be customized to please anyone’s taste and—depending on your ingredients—can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner for couples, singles or busy families.

I start by keeping a few interesting ingredients in the fridge and pantry. I can always turn an ordinary sandwich into something extraordinary by having a few special items in stock. Here are two of my favorite upgraded sandwich creations using tried-and-true store-bought ingredients.