This center-cut crispy bacon and smoked turkey sandwich filled with caramelized onions in pepper jelly, grilled with spicy pepper jack cheese, avocado slices and roasted red peppers on sourdough bread is a mouthful—in more ways than one.

I like using the carving board Oscar Myer smoked turkey to make this a very hearty sandwich. But the caramelized onions in pepper jelly are what bring it to a whole new level. Plus, they’re great on burgers and other dishes as well.

Store the leftover caramelized onions in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.