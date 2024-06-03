This center-cut crispy bacon and smoked turkey sandwich filled with caramelized onions in pepper jelly, grilled with spicy pepper jack cheese, avocado slices and roasted red peppers on sourdough bread is a mouthful—in more ways than one.
I like using the carving board Oscar Myer smoked turkey to make this a very hearty sandwich. But the caramelized onions in pepper jelly are what bring it to a whole new level. Plus, they’re great on burgers and other dishes as well.
Store the leftover caramelized onions in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
Grilled Turkey Bacon and Pepper Jack Sandwich with Caramelized Onions
Yields 2 sandwiches
6 slices center-cut bacon
2 large sweet onions, sliced thin
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
½ pound smoked deli turkey
¼ cup pepper jelly
2 tablespoons softened butter
4 slices sourdough bread
4 slices pepper jack cheese
½ pound smoked deli-sliced turkey
1 large avocado, sliced
½ cup jarred roasted red pepper slices
In a heavy skillet, cook the bacon until it’s crisp. Line a plate with paper towels. Remove the bacon from the skillet, place it on a plate and set it aside.
Place the sliced onions into the heavy skillet with the bacon drippings. Add the olive oil and turn the heat to medium-high. Sprinkle the onions with the kosher salt and black pepper. Saute until they become translucent.
Add in the pepper jelly and continue sauteing the onions for another 7 to 10 minutes, until they are soft and golden in color.
Preheat a griddle over medium heat. Add in the butter, and place
2 slices of the sourdough bread onto the griddle.
Set 1 slice of cheese on one side of the sandwiches. Place half of the deli-sliced turkey and 3 strips of bacon on top, followed by slices of the avocado, roasted red peppers and a couple of tablespoons of the caramelized onions.
Place the remaining cheese slices onto the sandwiches and top with the remaining bread slices. Spread the rest of the softened butter on the bread, and grill the sandwiches for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until they are golden and toasted and the cheese is melted.
Carefully remove the sandwiches, cut them in half and serve.
This article was originally published in the June 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.