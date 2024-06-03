Turn leftovers into a warm Greek pita pocket with this easy recipe

One of my go-to upgraded sandwiches is essentially a Greek-inspired grilled chicken salad stuffed into a warm pita.
It works great with leftover grilled chicken or any type of cooked chicken you have on hand that can be sliced into thin strips. I add in ripe tomatoes, thin-sliced red onion and cucumbers, and toss that into a little store-bought Greek vinaigrette. I toast pita bread and spread the inside with a bit of store-bought hummus. I then fill the warm pita with all the ingredients along with some fresh baby spinach. I top that with some marinated artichoke hearts and kalamata olives and a sprinkle of feta cheese.
It’s delicious and filling and a nice dinner on a warm summer evening.
Greek Chicken Pita Pockets
Yields 2 sandwiches
2 pita pockets
1 medium tomato, sliced
½ cup thin-sliced cucumbers
1⁄3 cup thin-sliced red onion
1⁄3 cup of prepared Greek dressing
½ cup prepared hummus
8 ounces grilled chicken, cut into thin strips
1 cup fresh baby spinach leaves
½ cup marinated artichokes hearts, quartered
¼ cup sliced kalamata olives
2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
Toast the pita pockets and slice them in half.
Place the tomato, cucumbers and red onion slices into a bowl, and toss them with your favorite Greek dressing.
Spread the hummus in the inside of each pita pocket and then fill each with the grilled chicken slices.
Divide the tomatoes, cucumbers and onions tossed with the dressing into the pita pockets. Add in the fresh spinach leaves.
Top each pita with the marinated artichokes, olives and a little crumbled feta. Serve.
This article was originally published in the June 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.