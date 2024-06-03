Turn leftovers into a warm Greek pita pocket with this easy recipe

One of my go-to upgraded sandwiches is essentially a Greek-inspired grilled chicken salad stuffed into a warm pita.

It works great with leftover grilled chicken or any type of cooked chicken you have on hand that can be sliced into thin strips. I add in ripe tomatoes, thin-sliced red onion and cucumbers, and toss that into a little store-bought Greek vinaigrette. I toast pita bread and spread the inside with a bit of store-bought hummus. I then fill the warm pita with all the ingredients along with some fresh baby spinach. I top that with some marinated artichoke hearts and kalamata olives and a sprinkle of feta cheese.

It’s delicious and filling and a nice dinner on a warm summer evening.