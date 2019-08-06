Peaches just scream summer—and despite what the school calendar may say, we still have plenty of summer left in Baton Rouge.

What better way to enjoy them than in a handheld, personal pie—the kind that remind you of a New Orleans Hubig’s, or one of those decadent fried pies from the Varsity in Atlanta.

This easy summer turnover takes advantage of fresh peaches now in good supply at the Red Stick Farmers Market and at many area grocery stores. You can make it with or without blueberries, and jazz it up with fresh grated ginger or cinnamon. But, make it soon, because the window for fresh peaches is, sadly, far too short.

Read on for the full Spatula Diaries peach hand pie recipe, originally published in 2015.