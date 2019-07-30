While August brings us back-to-school shopping and the last days of summer, it also offers new produce in season at the Red Stick Farmers Market.

This Saturday, Aug. 3, is your last chance to pick up blueberries as they leave the market for the season. But have no fear: There will be plenty of fresh watermelons and peaches throughout August, as well as cucumbers and sweet peppers.

Heat-loving vegetables take center stage in August, including okra, eggplant, sweet and spicy peppers and hard squashes. Check out this Spatula Diaries recipe for healthy, okra-centric comfort food. Locally sourced dairy such as goat cheese and chocolate milk will be available.

On Aug. 3, the Red Stick Farmers Market will celebrate National Farmers Market Week. Shoppers will get to enjoy free tote bags, a selfie station with Our Lady of the Lake, a special presentation by pediatrician Dr. Courtney James on healthy foods for school, and a demonstration by chef Peter Sclafani of Phil’s Oyster Bar.

Upcoming Fresh from the Market cooking demonstrations

Aug. 10: Chef Jeremy Langlois with Houmas House Estate and Gardens

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule

Tuesdays, 8 a.m.-noon, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard

Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-noon ,at the ExxonMobil YMCA on Howell Boulevard

Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon, at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center on Perkins Road

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon, at the Main Street Market on Fifth and Main streets