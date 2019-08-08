There’s been a lot of excitement surrounding LSU’s ridiculously talented corps of wide receivers.

And JaMarr Chase’s name has been at the top of that list.

The former five-star freshman racked up 313 yards and three touchdowns his first year on campus while adjusting to the college game. He looks poised for an even bigger sophomore season.

Listen to our sit-down with the New Orleans native below and check out 225‘s recent cover story on LSU’s new-look offense, powered by quarterback Joe Burrow and passing game coordinator Joe Brady.

While Chase aims to further establish his LSU legacy, senior Blake Ferguson looks to round out his college career with a successful senior season. Ferguson is entering his fourth year as LSU’s long snapper and is cemented as one of the Tigers’ best leaders on the 2019 team.

We caught up with the Buford, Georgia, native to hear how he took the long snapping reigns from his brother, Reid, who is now snapping in the NFL. Remarkably, Ferguson’s family finds a way to watch both sons every weekend. Listen below and read our feature on Ferguson from this year’s “Tiger Pride” issue of 225.

As always, don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for a full season of news, interviews and analysis! This season you can find the Tiger Pride Podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud and our newest home on Spotify! We welcome all your interactions on 225‘s social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as Mark’s Twitter account for any questions you may have. We’re also asking local artists to submit their songs to be featured as the podcast’s intro and outro each episode. Fill out the form found on this page for your chance to be featured on the show!

Thanks for listening!