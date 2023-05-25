Things to do this Memorial Day weekend: Garden of the Flags, pool party, music fest and more in Baton Rouge

Spend the weekend poolside at the Memorial Day Weekend Band and Buffet Bash

There’s something different going on every day at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center’s three-day poolside concert starting this Friday, May 26, through Sunday, May 28.

The hotel is hosting three bands: The Eric Johanson Band, Magic Crawfish, Cam Pyle and DJ Roügh, plus a buffet that will change every day. Head down on Saturday for $30 unlimited crawfish to go along with the Magic Crawfish band.

Events start at 7 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $15, but for $40 attendees can get a pass for the entire weekend. All concerts and buffets take place at 4728 Constitution Ave.

Play with the Faes during a Saturday movie night

Here’s your excuse to dress up while the Renaissance Festival is out of town. The Fae Fest Edition of Movie Night is this Saturday in Independence Park.

Dress in whatever feels most magical to you: fairy, gnome, elf or sprite—you name it. Admission is free for a day of movies, food, and games. This event is completely interactive and kid-friendly with face paint and arts and crafts offered for people of all ages. The event starts at noon, and the first movie, Maleficent: The Mistress of Evil, starts at 12:15 pm. The next movie, Strange Magic, starts at 2:30 p.m. but the party does not stop until 4 p.m.

Join in the wonder at 7500 Independence Blvd.

Enjoy Last Saturday and Groovin’ on the Grass at Electric Depot

The Electricity is surging at the Electric Depot this Saturday with two major events happening on the same day. The Last Saturday at the Depot plans on hosting over 35 vendors. Creators, artists and food vendors will line the grass and gravel around the Depot starting at 10 a.m., but the party does not stop there.

Groovin’ on the Grass brings more opportunities for food with $15 trays of crawfish and jambalaya starting at 11 a.m. Fill your senses with music from the Chris LeBlanc Band and Dominick Michael while you shop and smell the food.

Head out to 1503 Government St. for ample parking and free entry.

Head to Denham for a country music festival

The expanded Cajun Country Jam kicks off this Saturday at North Park in Denham Springs. The two-day event includes performers like Travis Tritt, Scotty McCreery and Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Randy Travis.

In between sets, festivalgoers can indulge in food from The Shed Barbecue and Blues Joint, drinks from the Texas Club bartenders, and family-friendly activities. Swamp People stars Troy Landry and Jacob Landry will even serve up hot-boiled crawfish.

Find info and tickets at thecajuncountryjam.com, and check out 225‘s preview of the event here.

Enjoy a night of jazz and suits on Sunday

No plans for the night before Memorial Day? Suit up in your finest black-and-white attire and relax with some jazz and drinks this Sunday. Jazz in Black and White offers the music stylings of Jeremy Benoit “JB SAAX” and his saxophone along with the rest of his band.

For $85 attendees can taste gourmet food from Chef Ciara of Desiderata Kitchen and access to the open bar while listening to music and mingle. Cocktail hour starts at 6 pm and live entertainment starts an hour later.

Jazz in Black and White runs from 6-10 p.m. at 210 S. 14th St., Suite D.

