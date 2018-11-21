Let’s face the facts: It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and still haven’t figured out what dish you’re bringing to dinner tomorrow. While this modern-day American Horror Story might seem hopeless, it doesn’t have to be. You could always improvise and whip something up—or you can make the holiday a little easier by picking up food from a local restaurant.

We started our Thanksgiving 2018 series with turkey and dessert ideas, and now we are moving onto the sides. Unfortunately, most businesses have already stopped taking orders, but there are still a few left offering up tasty plates for Turkey Day. So sit back, relax and restore your family’s trust in you.

Editor’s note: Know of another spot offering last-minute sides? Tell us in the comments! And check with these businesses before going, as some might run out of certain items before the day’s end.

Whatever you are in the mood for on Thanksgiving, Alexander’s has you covered. Besides offering entrees like turkey, pork roast, ham and prime rib, the market is also serving up a variety of sides, from andouille cornbread dressing to crawfish and poblano pepper casserole. There are also four different stuffings to choose from on the store’s menu to satisfy even the pickiest dinner guest. And if the store happens to run out of holiday food, it’s still a great spot to pick up ingredients for that from-scratch recipe.

If you are rushing out to find a last-minute Thanksgiving classic, The Honey Baked Ham could be your strongest option. Offering up sweet potato soufflé, stuffing, green bean casserole and more, the dishes come fully cooked and just need to be heated up. Be sure to stop by or order online here for some tasty dishes on a tight schedule.

The French café and bakery is taking a page from the American history books and serving up some classic Thanksgiving dishes this year. From cranberry apple stuffing to green bean almondine, you can’t go wrong. Browse the menu.

Yep, the Olive Garden. Whether there are no Thanksgiving dishes left in town or your family is trying to mix it up for the holidays, Olive Garden has got you covered with many Italian sides and dishes. While ditching the corn casserole and dinner rolls for stuffed mushrooms and the restaurant’s infamous breadsticks may be a little out of the ordinary, who says you can’t mix it up a bit? That said, be warned: Olive Garden is closed on Thanksgiving, so you will have to pick it up by Wednesday evening. View the offerings here.

The Italian restaurant is serving up a multitude of starters and sides for Thanksgiving. If you are in the mood for some corn and crab bisque or a traditional sweet potato casserole, Ruffino’s might be the answer to your last-minute holiday needs. Find their holiday menu here. Just be sure to order 24 hours in advance.

In search of a Thanksgiving Day miracle? Lucky for you, Whole Foods Market is open until 2 p.m. on Turkey Day and carries side dishes fit for even the fanciest dinner tables. If you have a bit more time, you can also run by the store and get ingredients to make whatever you were supposed to bring to the Thanksgiving meal. Here are some ideas of great ideas to fool your family into thinking you are a culinary genius.

Bistro Byronz

The popular restaurant is offering up its entire catering menu plus more for Turkey Day. You can click here for the catering menu, which includes party trays, homestyle sides and several family-sized Byronz favorites, or call the restaurant to inquire about a special request. Also, Bistro Byronz will be closed on Thanksgiving so you better get your orders in fast!