With the wonderful fishing we have in South Louisiana, I love serving fresh fish any chance I get.
This month my mind turns to warm breezes and outdoor entertaining. My favorite party theme in May is Cinco de Mayo and my authentic Baja fish tacos are the perfect dish to serve. These fish tacos are a wonderful balance of flavors and textures and are a delicious addition to your next Cinco de Mayo celebration.
Baja Beer-battered Fish Tacos
Serves 6
2 pounds of white fish filets (mahi mahi, grouper or red fish)
1 ¼ cup flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon pepper
12 ounces of beer (preferably Mexican beer)
4 cups vegetable oil
12 corn or flour taco-size tortillas
Cut the fish filets into 2-by-4-inch strips. Pat them dry.
In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, baking powder, chili powder and pepper together until well blended.
Use a whisk to gently stir in the beer until the mixture turns into a batter.
Pour the vegetable oil into a heavy deep skillet or Dutch oven and heat the oil to 350 degrees. Use a thermometer to help monitor the temperature. Line a baking sheet with paper towels and preheat the oven to 200 degrees.
Once the oil has reached 350 degrees, work in batches using a pair of tongs to dip each fish strip into the beer batter. Fry 4 to 5 strips at a time to prevent the temperature of the oil from dropping too low. Fry the fish strips 2 to 3 minutes per side. Place the fried fish strips onto the lined baking sheet to drain.
Place the beer-battered fried fish strips on a baking rack and place them into the 200-degree oven to keep warm while you fry the remaining fish strips.
To assemble the Baja Fish Tacos, place 1 to 2 strips of the beer-battered fish into a warm tortilla. Drizzle on a little of the chipotle crema garnish (recipe follows) with fresh chopped cilantro and a lime wedge.
This article was originally published in the May 2024 issue of 225 magazine.