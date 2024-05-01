With the wonderful fishing we have in South Louisiana, I love serving fresh fish any chance I get.

This month my mind turns to warm breezes and outdoor entertaining. My favorite party theme in May is Cinco de Mayo and my authentic Baja fish tacos are the perfect dish to serve. These fish tacos are a wonderful balance of flavors and textures and are a delicious addition to your next Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Baja Beer-battered Fish Tacos

Serves 6