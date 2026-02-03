Sweet dreams come true in our guide to Capital Region confections

Save room for dessert.

If you live in Louisiana, you know this is a piece of advice worth taking. And in the heart of a season built around colored sugar-coated king cakes and Valentine’s Day chocolates, there’s never been a better time to tuck into a feature focused on some of the standout indulgent treats available in the Capital Region.

Some of these recipes for success have remained mercifully untampered with for decades—like Coffee Call’s half-century of shaking clouds of powdered sugar on warm beignets, or cake craftswoman Nannette Mayhall’s word-of-mouth menu of celebration-worthy gateaux. Others are new creations straight from the imaginations of a new generation of bakers and confectioners; we’re talking home-spun cottage bakery pastries and divine dessert boards perfect for sharing with someone you love.

Save room? Around here, sweet treats are no afterthought. Time to dig in.

This article was originally published in the February 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.