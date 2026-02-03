Sweet dreams come true in our guide to Capital Region confections
Save room for dessert.
If you live in Louisiana, you know this is a piece of advice worth taking. And in the heart of a season built around colored sugar-coated king cakes and Valentine’s Day chocolates, there’s never been a better time to tuck into a feature focused on some of the standout indulgent treats available in the Capital Region.
Some of these recipes for success have remained mercifully untampered with for decades—like Coffee Call’s half-century of shaking clouds of powdered sugar on warm beignets, or cake craftswoman Nannette Mayhall’s word-of-mouth menu of celebration-worthy gateaux. Others are new creations straight from the imaginations of a new generation of bakers and confectioners; we’re talking home-spun cottage bakery pastries and divine dessert boards perfect for sharing with someone you love.
Save room? Around here, sweet treats are no afterthought. Time to dig in.
Picking the right dessert at Baton Rouge restaurants is a piece of cake
How local baker Nannette Mayhall became a cake boss
Made-to-order beignets anchor a lip-smackin’ legacy at Coffee Call, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year
Move over, charcuterie—dessert boards and assortments offer an indulgent twist on the trend
The Capital City Bakers Alliance believes there’s sweet success in collaboration over competition
These micro-bakeries are making small-batch treats with big flavors
This article was originally published in the February 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.
