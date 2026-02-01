Move over, charcuterie—dessert boards and assortments offer an indulgent twist on the trend

Desserts are wired for sharing, but some sweet experiences on local menus take sharing to an art. Dessert and cookie boards and other collections of sweets create a kaleidoscope of flavors and textures to be savored leisurely with friends and family.

It’s a dining strategy embraced by Proverbial Wine Bistro, says Kayla Puffer, director of brand marketing for City Group Hospitality, which operates the concept.

“Our dessert board was created with social dining in mind,” says Puffer. “It turns the end of the meal into a shared experience rather than an individual one. It’s less about a single dessert and more about the pleasure of trying a bite of everything.”

BLDG 5 has also structured many of its menu items to be shareable, including a rustic cookie board. A standard size features about two and a half large housemade cookie pieces served with a scoop of cookie dough. A larger board includes a brownie with whipped cream and the restaurant’s seasonal galette.

“Everything is completely customizable,” says BLDG 5 general manager Brayden Buyas.

Check out some of the sweet collections tempting diners around the Capital Region:

Dessert Board

Proverbial Wine Bistro

9659 Antioch Rd., Ste. 105

proverbialwinebistro.com

Sample four different sweets on Proverbial’s Dessert Board: sous vide cheesecake, tiramisu, lemon berry mascarpone cake and chocolate lava cake. The varied flavors make this a festive meal-ender, especially for groups.

Deconstructed Cookie Board

BLDG 5

2805 Kalurah St.

bldg5.com

Choose from chocolate chunk, sugar or peanut butter cookie broken into pieces and served with a scoop of cookie dough in flavors like chocolate chunk, birthday cake and Reese’s Pieces. Smear a little on each buildable bite, then drag it through drizzles of caramel and chocolate ganache.

Dessert Tray

The Ambrosia Bakery

8546 Siegen Ln.

ambrosiabakery.com

The Baton Rouge-born bakery’s dessert trays feature tidy arrangements of cookies, brownies, petits fours, cake squares and macarons.

Dessert Box

Bonjour

5727 Essen Ln., Ste. D

240 Range 12 Blvd., Ste. 107, Denham Springs

bonjournas.com

Bonjour’s dessert box is an exercise in restrained decadence, with compartments of strawberries, marshmallows, waffle pieces, cookies and other sugary bites assembled with containers of sweet dipping sauces.

Treat Tray

Eloise Market and Cakery

1940 Perkins Rd.

eloisemarket.com

Bring the best of this Perkins Road bakery to any gathering with this sampler available in two size options to fit parties both big and small. Eloise’s signature giant cookies and colossal brownies are chopped up into perfectly bite-size pieces, allowing guests to get a taste or try them all.

This article was originally published in the February 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.