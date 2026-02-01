These micro-bakeries are making small-batch treats with big flavors

Micro-bakeries are popping up all over the Capital Region with exclusive drops of sweets, breads and other treats that can be purchased at local markets or ordered directly from the bakers and scooped up off their home porches for pickup. Here are all the details on how to secure carb-y creations from 16 local bakers.

Note: Since these are cottage businesses, schedules, locations and ordering logistics are subject to change. Contact each one directly for the most current info. If we missed your favorite, email [email protected].

Bakin’ Ya Crazy

Macarons, custom cakes, cupcakes, muffins, biscotti and flavored breads. Order directly or purchase at Hwy 621 Outdoor Market in Gonzales. Find it on Facebook

Bluerabbit Bakehouse

Naturally leavened and fermented breads, plus nut butters for slathering onto slices and balsamic vinegars for dipping. Pre-orders can be made on the micro-bakery’s website for weekly pickups on Saturdays. bluerabbitbakehouse.com

The Cozy Bee Bakery

Sweet treats, specialty bakes and sourdough creations for online order or available at local pop-ups. The sourdough goods are organically made from a starter named Martha. thecozybeebakery.com

Crafty Roots Handcrafted Goods

Sourdough loaves in various flavors, scones, bread pudding and more. Order directly or find at Local Pop-Up markets at the Electric Depot, Red Stick Farmers Market and other events. @craftyroots

Deep South Deaux

Soft-baked cookies in flavors including cookies and cream, strawberry cheesecake and more. Order on DoorDash or pick up from pop-ups. deepsouthdeaux.com

Dillard’s Old Fashioned Tea Cakes

Old-school tea cakes and sweet potato pies made with a family recipe dating back nearly a century. Find at the Thursday and Saturday Red Stick Farmers Markets or by calling owner Junius Dillard at 225-235-3554.

Dream Tart Desserts

Cream tart cakes in the shape of letters, symbols or numbers, decorated lavishly. Order directly. @dream_tarts15

EM’s Bakery

Fluffy Japanese cheesecakes, blinged with various fillings and toppings. Order directly or get slices at local shops, restaurants or pop-ups. @emsbakery.br

Hearths on Fire

Sourdough, focaccia and cinnamon rolls. Order online or shop drops at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church’s Bread of Life gift shop. hearthsonfire.com

Lucky Bakehouse

Cookies, pastry boxes and whimsically decorated cakes. Order via Instagram DM for local pickup. @1uckybakehouse

Maru Bread Co.

Delicate croissants and other specialty pastries. Purchase through front porch pop-ups or find seasonally at the Tuesday Red Stick Farmers Market. @marubreadco

Mid City Bakery

Bronze butter rice treats, tiramisu cookies and more. Order via email, phone or Instagram DM for local pickup or find at Red Stick Reads and Pelican to Mars. midcitybakery.com

The Sugar Mill Coffee & Bakery

Croissants, scones, muffins and Vietnamese coffee, among other treats. Find at the Thursday and Saturday Red Stick Farmers Markets. thesugarmillconfections.yolasite.com



Sweet Peony Cakes & Desserts

Shop slices of this bakery’s layered crepe cakes at spots like BesTeas Sip & Bite and Umami Japanese Bistro. Cakes and other sweets are also available for order via Instagram (@sweetpeony.br) or by emailing [email protected].

Tout va Bien Boulangerie

French sourdough boules and baguettes with flavor options like rosemary, caramelized onion and walnut. Find at the Thursday and Saturday Red Stick Farmers Markets.

toutvabienbr.com

YaYa’s Blooms & Dough

With a focus exclusively on sourdough products because of their health benefits, this bakery’s top sellers include sandwich bread, pancake mix, brown butter chocolate chip cookies and more. Items are available for a weekly pre-order and local porch pickup.

@yayasbloomsanddough

This article was originally published in the February 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.